Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $230.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.32%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,525 shares of company stock worth $8,974,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.