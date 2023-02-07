Grin (GRIN) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $854,890.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,820.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00422942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00097381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00723800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00579197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00186363 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

