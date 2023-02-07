Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $1,481,134.80 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Graco Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GGG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. 150,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,128. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
