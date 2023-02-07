Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Up 1.5%

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). 389,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 538,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.12).

Goldplat Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £17.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

