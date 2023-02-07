Gode Chain (GODE) Price Hits $0.0221

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $472,992.67 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

