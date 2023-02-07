Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

