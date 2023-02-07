Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.