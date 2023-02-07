GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 74,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

GHRS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GH Research by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

