Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.05.

Shares of GNRC opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.85.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

