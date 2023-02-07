Function X Price Up 12.7% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $91.80 million and $8.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
