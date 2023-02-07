FTX Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.54 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $666.85 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00008863 BTC on major exchanges.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

