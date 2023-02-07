freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on freenet in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

freenet Stock Up 0.9 %

FNTN stock opened at €22.42 ($24.11) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.18. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($35.40).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

