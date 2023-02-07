Forza X1, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Forza X1’s (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 8th. Forza X1 had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Forza X1 Price Performance

Shares of FRZA opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1

About Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

