Forza X1, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Forza X1’s (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 8th. Forza X1 had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of FRZA opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
