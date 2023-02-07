Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

