Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 44,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,309. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

