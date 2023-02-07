Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Pi Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOM. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of FOM traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.21. 128,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,450. The company has a market cap of C$733.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.33. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.67.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

