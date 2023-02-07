Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,405 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $190,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

FISV traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.17. 2,837,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $114.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

