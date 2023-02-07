First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 125,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

