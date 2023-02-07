First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,989 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

ORCL traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,116. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

