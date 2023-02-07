First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,412 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.05. 2,359,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

