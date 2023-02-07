First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,594 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 751,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 93.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,578. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

