First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.98. 583,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.