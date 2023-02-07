First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.22. 283,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,495. The company has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $356.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

