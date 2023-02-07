First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 481,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

