First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 406 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.94. 857,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

