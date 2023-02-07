First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $3.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $54,630,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.62. 357,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,572. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

