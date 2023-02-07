First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 559,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,499. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

