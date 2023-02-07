First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 2,860 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 249,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,257. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

