First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 1,315 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 95,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 17,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

