Financial Survey: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 145.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 2 10 3 0 2.07 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for AvalonBay Communities and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus target price of $202.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 10.81 $1.00 billion $8.79 20.17 Ares Commercial Real Estate $102.07 million 6.41 $60.46 million $0.91 13.21

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 48.74% 11.18% 6.18% Ares Commercial Real Estate 41.32% 10.07% 2.78%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.