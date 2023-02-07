Fetch.ai Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290.43 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 83.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $395.41 million and approximately $290.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00086602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00062374 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 369.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023993 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

