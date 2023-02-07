FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.48. 10,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 12,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.01.
FAT Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.79%.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
