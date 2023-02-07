F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 1,072,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

