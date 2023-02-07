Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

