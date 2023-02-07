Evmos (EVMOS) One Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $125.65 million and $1.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

