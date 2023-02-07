Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.45 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $22.45 or 0.00097902 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $204.20 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,931.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00432386 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014612 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00728032 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00579734 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00185752 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00192388 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,162,539 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
