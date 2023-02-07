Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.53-$14.97 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.85.

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.32. 745,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,722. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

