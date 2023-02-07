Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

