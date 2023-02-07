ESG Planning Sells 10,702 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ESG Planning lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ESG Planning owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $107.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 270,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

