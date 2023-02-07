ESG Planning Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ESG Planning raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $208.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,100. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

