ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.46-$0.52 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.45-$3.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.