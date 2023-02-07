Ergo (ERG) Price Down 3% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00007324 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $109.64 million and approximately $909,788.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,820.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00422942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00097381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00723800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00579197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00186363 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,601,609 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

