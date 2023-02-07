ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.11 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $21.11 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019174 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00223929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00965176 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $17.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

