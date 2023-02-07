EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $107.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005021 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,081,986,155 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,986,154 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

