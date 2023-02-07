Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Envista has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Envista by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 147,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after acquiring an additional 37,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,488,000 after acquiring an additional 430,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Envista by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 954,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
