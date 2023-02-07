Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.61.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $222.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.35. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.