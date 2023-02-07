Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $157,931.48

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $157,931.48 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,227,604 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.