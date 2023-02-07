Energi (NRG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $162,982.68

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $13.62 million and $162,982.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00086637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00062325 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 369.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,303,072 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

