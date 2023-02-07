Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Bollard Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $83,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

