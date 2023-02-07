Electroneum Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $52.67 million and approximately $112,701.49 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015814 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,931,357 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

